BidaskClub Downgrades Atlas Air Worldwide (AAWW) to Strong Sell

Atlas Air Worldwide (NASDAQ:AAWW) was downgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report issued on Wednesday.
AAWW has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Atlas Air Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 1st. Imperial Capital reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $87.00 target price (up from $84.00) on shares of Atlas Air Worldwide in a research note on Friday, May 4th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Atlas Air Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 16th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares set a $77.00 target price on shares of Atlas Air Worldwide and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Atlas Air Worldwide presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.20.
Shares of NASDAQ:AAWW opened at $61.67 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72. Atlas Air Worldwide has a 12-month low of $50.65 and a 12-month high of $75.29. The firm has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.18 and a beta of 1.16.
In other news, CEO William J. Flynn sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.05, for a total value of $335,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 111,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,506,783.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders sold 25,000 shares of company stock worth $1,720,500 over the last ninety days. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide in the second quarter worth $221,000. Silvant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide in the first quarter worth $190,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide in the second quarter worth $233,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide in the first quarter worth $202,000. Finally, Element Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide in the first quarter worth $217,000.
Atlas Air Worldwide Company Profile
Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides outsourced aircraft and aviation operating services worldwide. It operates through three segments: ACMI, Charter, and Dry Leasing. The company offers outsourced cargo and passenger aircraft operating solutions comprising contractual service arrangements, which include the provision of aircraft; and value-added services, such as crew, maintenance, and insurance to aircraft and other customers.
Featured Story: Penny Stocks, What You Need To Know
Receive News & Ratings for Atlas Air Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlas Air Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.