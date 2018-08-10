BidaskClub Downgrades Atlas Air Worldwide (AAWW) to Strong Sell

Atlas Air Worldwide (NASDAQ:AAWW) was downgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report issued on Wednesday.

AAWW has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Atlas Air Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 1st. Imperial Capital reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $87.00 target price (up from $84.00) on shares of Atlas Air Worldwide in a research note on Friday, May 4th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Atlas Air Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 16th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares set a $77.00 target price on shares of Atlas Air Worldwide and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Atlas Air Worldwide presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.20.

Shares of NASDAQ:AAWW opened at $61.67 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72. Atlas Air Worldwide has a 12-month low of $50.65 and a 12-month high of $75.29. The firm has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.18 and a beta of 1.16.

Atlas Air Worldwide (NASDAQ:AAWW) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The transportation company reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.50. Atlas Air Worldwide had a net margin of 7.18% and a return on equity of 9.80%. The company had revenue of $666.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $634.93 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.09 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts forecast that Atlas Air Worldwide will post 6.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO William J. Flynn sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.05, for a total value of $335,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 111,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,506,783.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders sold 25,000 shares of company stock worth $1,720,500 over the last ninety days. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide in the second quarter worth $221,000. Silvant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide in the first quarter worth $190,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide in the second quarter worth $233,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide in the first quarter worth $202,000. Finally, Element Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide in the first quarter worth $217,000.

Atlas Air Worldwide Company Profile

Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides outsourced aircraft and aviation operating services worldwide. It operates through three segments: ACMI, Charter, and Dry Leasing. The company offers outsourced cargo and passenger aircraft operating solutions comprising contractual service arrangements, which include the provision of aircraft; and value-added services, such as crew, maintenance, and insurance to aircraft and other customers.

