BHP Billiton plc (BLT) Receives GBX 1,710.64 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of BHP Billiton plc (LON:BLT) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eleven have assigned a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,710.64 ($22.14).

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays increased their price objective on BHP Billiton from GBX 1,800 ($23.30) to GBX 1,850 ($23.95) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of BHP Billiton in a research report on Wednesday, May 16th. HSBC increased their price objective on BHP Billiton from GBX 1,480 ($19.16) to GBX 1,610 ($20.84) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 18th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,000 ($25.89) price objective on shares of BHP Billiton in a research report on Wednesday, July 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of BHP Billiton in a research report on Friday, June 29th.

BHP Billiton traded down GBX 24 ($0.31), hitting GBX 1,696 ($21.95), during trading hours on Friday, Marketbeat reports. 6,073,248 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,690,000. BHP Billiton has a 12 month low of GBX 1,103 ($14.28) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,662.40 ($21.52).

BHP Billiton Plc, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, acquires, develops, and markets natural resources worldwide. It operates through four segments: Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal. The company explores for copper, silver, lead, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, and iron ores, as well as metallurgical coal, thermal energy coal, and oil and gas properties.

