Berenberg Bank Trims Ibstock (IBST) Target Price to GBX 310

Ibstock (LON:IBST) had its price target lowered by Berenberg Bank from GBX 330 ($4.27) to GBX 310 ($4.01) in a research note published on Tuesday. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on IBST. Peel Hunt upped their target price on Ibstock from GBX 285 ($3.69) to GBX 300 ($3.88) and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Thursday, May 24th. Deutsche Bank lowered their target price on Ibstock from GBX 312 ($4.04) to GBX 309 ($4.00) and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 12th. Numis Securities upgraded Ibstock to an add rating and lowered their target price for the stock from GBX 310 ($4.01) to GBX 270 ($3.50) in a report on Tuesday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an overweight rating and set a GBX 310 ($4.01) target price on shares of Ibstock in a report on Wednesday, June 27th. Finally, UBS Group restated a buy rating and set a GBX 290 ($3.75) target price (down previously from GBX 300 ($3.88)) on shares of Ibstock in a report on Tuesday, July 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Ibstock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 293.22 ($3.80).

Shares of Ibstock opened at GBX 245 ($3.17) on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. Ibstock has a 52-week low of GBX 197.50 ($2.56) and a 52-week high of GBX 299.10 ($3.87).

In related news, insider Tracey Graham bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 247 ($3.20) per share, for a total transaction of £24,700 ($31,974.11).

About Ibstock

Ibstock plc manufactures and sells clay and concrete products in the United Kingdom and the United States. Its principal products include clay bricks, brick components, concrete roof tiles, concrete stone masonry substitutes, concrete fencing, pre-stressed concrete, and concrete rail products. The company also provides concrete lintels; precast products for the house building and rail sectors; and concrete architectural masonry walling blocks.

