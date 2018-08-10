Berenberg Bank Reiterates €104.00 Price Target for Merck KGaA (MRK)

Berenberg Bank set a €104.00 ($120.93) price target on Merck KGaA (FRA:MRK) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm currently has a buy rating on the healthcare company’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on MRK. Credit Suisse Group set a €93.00 ($108.14) target price on Merck KGaA and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday. Commerzbank set a €100.00 ($116.28) target price on Merck KGaA and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank set a €91.00 ($105.81) price objective on Merck KGaA and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, July 30th. Warburg Research set a €100.00 ($116.28) price objective on Merck KGaA and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €106.00 ($123.26) price objective on Merck KGaA and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €99.59 ($115.80).

FRA MRK traded down €0.74 ($0.86) on Thursday, hitting €89.96 ($104.60). 713,321 shares of the company traded hands. Merck KGaA has a 52-week low of €76.60 ($89.07) and a 52-week high of €115.00 ($133.72).

MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien, a science and technology company, operates in the healthcare, life science, and performance materials sectors worldwide. The company offers prescription medicines to treat infertility, growth hormone deficiencies, type 2 diabetes, cardiovascular and thyroid diseases, multiple sclerosis, colorectal cancer, as well as carcinoma of the head and neck; diagnostics and prescription drugs for allergen immunotherapy; and fertility treatments.

