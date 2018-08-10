Benefitfocus Inc (BNFT) Receives $36.83 Consensus PT from Analysts

Benefitfocus Inc (NASDAQ:BNFT) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $36.83.

Several brokerages have commented on BNFT. ValuEngine upgraded Benefitfocus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Chardan Capital upped their price target on Benefitfocus from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. BidaskClub lowered Benefitfocus from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Benefitfocus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $43.00 target price on shares of Benefitfocus in a research note on Friday, July 20th.

Get Benefitfocus alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:BNFT opened at $36.15 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.76 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -3.49. Benefitfocus has a 12 month low of $21.75 and a 12 month high of $40.00.

Benefitfocus (NASDAQ:BNFT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The software maker reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $60.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.93 million. The business’s revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.05) earnings per share. research analysts predict that Benefitfocus will post -1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 2,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.03, for a total value of $82,575,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 29.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Benefitfocus by 6.3% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 27,200 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $664,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Benefitfocus by 20.7% in the first quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 16,457 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $402,000 after purchasing an additional 2,818 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its holdings in Benefitfocus by 16.5% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 20,252 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $680,000 after purchasing an additional 2,870 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC boosted its holdings in Benefitfocus by 21.2% in the second quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 18,344 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $616,000 after purchasing an additional 3,205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Benefitfocus by 1.1% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 313,355 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $7,646,000 after purchasing an additional 3,332 shares during the last quarter. 88.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Benefitfocus

Benefitfocus, Inc provides cloud-based benefits management platform for consumers, employers, insurance carriers, and brokers in the United States. It operates through Employer and Carrier segments. The company's products for insurance carriers include Marketplaces, which are online shopping environments; eEnrollment that provides online enrollment for benefits; eBilling, an electronic invoice presentment and payment solution; eExchange, a solution for communication; eSales for carriers and brokers to organize and manage accounts, track leads, generate quotes, and create proposals for products; and Core & Advanced Analytics, a data analytics solution.

See Also: Closed-End Mutual Funds (CEFs)



Receive News & Ratings for Benefitfocus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Benefitfocus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.