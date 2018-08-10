Belpointe Asset Management LLC Buys Shares of 37,848 SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (XBI)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 37,848 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $3,603,000. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF makes up approximately 1.0% of Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Belpointe Asset Management LLC owned 0.07% of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $119,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $130,000. WP Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $133,000. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $136,000. Finally, Squar Milner Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $139,000.

Shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF opened at $95.25 on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a 52-week low of $74.25 and a 52-week high of $101.55.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

