Belmond (BEL) Given a $13.00 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group set a $13.00 price target on Belmond (NYSE:BEL) in a report released on Thursday. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on BEL. ValuEngine raised shares of Belmond from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, May 18th. Barclays lowered shares of Belmond from an overweight rating to an underweight rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Belmond currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $17.33.

Belmond traded up $0.45, reaching $15.55, during midday trading on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. The stock had a trading volume of 2,334,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 434,312. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.39. Belmond has a 52-week low of $10.30 and a 52-week high of $16.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 129.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.72 and a beta of 1.33.

Belmond (NYSE:BEL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.04. Belmond had a negative net margin of 7.52% and a positive return on equity of 1.50%. The company had revenue of $171.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $176.22 million. research analysts anticipate that Belmond will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. KBC Group NV increased its position in shares of Belmond by 36.0% during the second quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 24,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after acquiring an additional 6,402 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Belmond by 5.1% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 151,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,688,000 after acquiring an additional 7,300 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Belmond during the first quarter worth approximately $105,000. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of Belmond by 5.6% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 182,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,000,000 after acquiring an additional 9,586 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Belmond by 0.7% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,613,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,994,000 after acquiring an additional 11,526 shares during the period. 81.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Belmond

Belmond Ltd. engages in the hotel and travel businesses. As of December 31, 2017, the company owned, invested in, or managed 36 deluxe hotels and resort properties in the United States, Mexico, The Caribbean, Europe, Southern Africa, South America, and Southeast Asia; 1 stand-alone restaurant in New York; 7 tourist trains in Europe, Southeast Asia, and Peru; 1 river cruise in Myanmar; and 1 canal boat business in France.

