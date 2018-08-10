BELLUS Health (BLUSF) Issues Earnings Results

BELLUS Health (OTCMKTS:BLUSF) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $0.01 million during the quarter. BELLUS Health had a negative net margin of 2,995.35% and a negative return on equity of 32.44%.
Shares of BELLUS Health traded up $0.03, hitting $0.49, during trading hours on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. 100,400 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 48,006. BELLUS Health has a one year low of $0.26 and a one year high of $0.49.
About BELLUS Health
Featured Article: What is a closed-end mutual fund (CEF)?
Receive News & Ratings for BELLUS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BELLUS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.