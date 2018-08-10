Beigene (BGNE) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.80 EPS

Beigene (NASDAQ:BGNE) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($2.92) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.12) by ($0.80), Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $52.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.53 million. Beigene’s quarterly revenue was up 5279999900.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($1.52) earnings per share.
Beigene stock traded down $6.92 on Friday, reaching $165.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 384,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 359,314. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 11.12 and a current ratio of 11.18. The firm has a market cap of $9.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -74.11 and a beta of 0.78. Beigene has a twelve month low of $65.58 and a twelve month high of $220.10.
In other news, Director Bros. Advisors Lp Baker purchased 5,814,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $108.00 per share, with a total value of $627,922,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO John Oyler sold 2,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.12, for a total value of $418,506.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 14.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
About Beigene
BeiGene, Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes molecularly-targeted and immuno-oncology drugs for the treatment of cancer. Its commercial products include ABRAXANE, a solvent-free chemotherapy product for the treatment of breast, non-small cell lung, pancreatic, and gastric cancer; REVLIMID, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma in combination with dexamethasone; and VIDAZA, a pyrimidine nucleoside analog for the treatment of intermediate-2 and high-risk myelodysplastic syndromes, chronic myelomonocyte leukemia, and acute myeloid leukemia with 20% to 30% blasts and multi-lineage dysplasia.
