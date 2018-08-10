Beiersdorf (BEI) Given a €122.00 Price Target by Warburg Research Analysts

Beiersdorf (ETR:BEI) received a €122.00 ($141.86) target price from equities research analysts at Warburg Research in a research report issued on Wednesday. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Warburg Research’s price target points to a potential upside of 23.81% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €83.00 ($96.51) target price on Beiersdorf and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 31st. Credit Suisse Group set a €103.00 ($119.77) target price on Beiersdorf and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 29th. BNP Paribas set a €103.00 ($119.77) target price on Beiersdorf and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 1st. Barclays set a €83.30 ($96.86) price target on Beiersdorf and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 6th. Finally, DZ Bank reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Beiersdorf in a research report on Thursday, June 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €98.09 ($114.05).

Beiersdorf opened at €98.54 ($114.58) on Wednesday, according to MarketBeat Ratings. Beiersdorf has a 1-year low of €85.12 ($98.98) and a 1-year high of €102.00 ($118.60).

About Beiersdorf

Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft manufactures and distributes consumer goods in Europe, the Americas, Africa, Asia, and Australia. Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft manufactures and distributes consumer goods in the area of skin and body care; and technical adhesive tapes in Europe, the Americas, Africa, Asia, and Australia.

