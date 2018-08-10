Beiersdorf (BEI) Given a €122.00 Price Target by Warburg Research Analysts

Beiersdorf (ETR:BEI) received a €122.00 ($141.86) target price from equities research analysts at Warburg Research in a research report issued on Wednesday. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Warburg Research’s price target points to a potential upside of 23.81% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €83.00 ($96.51) target price on Beiersdorf and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 31st. Credit Suisse Group set a €103.00 ($119.77) target price on Beiersdorf and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 29th. BNP Paribas set a €103.00 ($119.77) target price on Beiersdorf and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 1st. Barclays set a €83.30 ($96.86) price target on Beiersdorf and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 6th. Finally, DZ Bank reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Beiersdorf in a research report on Thursday, June 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €98.09 ($114.05).

Beiersdorf opened at €98.54 ($114.58) on Wednesday, according to MarketBeat Ratings. Beiersdorf has a 1-year low of €85.12 ($98.98) and a 1-year high of €102.00 ($118.60).

Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft manufactures and distributes consumer goods in Europe, the Americas, Africa, Asia, and Australia. Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft manufactures and distributes consumer goods in the area of skin and body care; and technical adhesive tapes in Europe, the Americas, Africa, Asia, and Australia.

