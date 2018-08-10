Becton Dickinson and Co (BDX) Position Reduced by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank cut its stake in Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX) by 2.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 136,902 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 3,210 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Becton Dickinson and were worth $32,796,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MUFG Securities EMEA plc acquired a new stake in Becton Dickinson and in the 1st quarter worth approximately $11,919,000. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH lifted its stake in Becton Dickinson and by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH now owns 39,465 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $8,348,000 after acquiring an additional 4,203 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its stake in Becton Dickinson and by 1,392.4% during the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 28,535 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $6,184,000 after acquiring an additional 26,623 shares during the period. Norinchukin Bank The lifted its stake in Becton Dickinson and by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 144,476 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $31,308,000 after acquiring an additional 3,816 shares during the period. Finally, Greenleaf Trust lifted its stake in Becton Dickinson and by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 1,566 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $339,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.87% of the company’s stock.

BDX has been the subject of several research reports. KeyCorp restated a “buy” rating and set a $264.00 price objective on shares of Becton Dickinson and in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Becton Dickinson and from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Becton Dickinson and from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $175.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 21st. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $248.00 price objective on shares of Becton Dickinson and in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Becton Dickinson and from $274.00 to $283.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $244.25.

Shares of Becton Dickinson and traded up $0.13, hitting $251.63, during trading hours on Friday, according to Marketbeat.com . The stock had a trading volume of 5,283 shares, compared to its average volume of 914,323. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.81. Becton Dickinson and Co has a fifty-two week low of $191.53 and a fifty-two week high of $253.77. The stock has a market cap of $66.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.13.

Becton Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.05. Becton Dickinson and had a net margin of 4.73% and a return on equity of 14.16%. The firm had revenue of $4.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.46 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts expect that Becton Dickinson and Co will post 11.01 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 28th. Investors of record on Friday, September 7th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 6th. Becton Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.65%.

In related news, insider Alexandre Conroy sold 20,128 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.74, for a total value of $4,604,078.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 35,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,139,255.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

About Becton Dickinson and

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. It operates in two segments, BD Medical and BD Life Sciences. The BD Medical segment offers syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes; needles, syringes, and intravenous catheters for medication delivery; prefilled IV flush syringes; regional anesthesia needles and trays; sharps disposal containers; closed-system transfer devices; skin antiseptic products; surgical and laparoscopic instrumentations; intravenous medication safety and infusion therapy delivery, and automated medication dispensing and supply management systems; medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

