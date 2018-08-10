Beaumont Financial Partners LLC Lowers Holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Consumer Discretionary ETF (JHMC)

Beaumont Financial Partners LLC cut its position in John Hancock Multifactor Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMC) by 36.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 60,943 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,055 shares during the quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Consumer Discretionary ETF were worth $1,950,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. D.B. Root & Company LLC raised its stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Consumer Discretionary ETF by 42.2% in the second quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 37,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,211,000 after buying an additional 11,232 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Consumer Discretionary ETF in the first quarter valued at $275,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Consumer Discretionary ETF in the first quarter valued at $630,000. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Consumer Discretionary ETF by 45.9% in the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 15,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $471,000 after buying an additional 4,860 shares during the period.

Shares of JHMC opened at $32.70 on Friday. John Hancock Multifactor Consumer Discretionary ETF has a 1 year low of $27.14 and a 1 year high of $33.38.

