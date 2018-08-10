Beaumont Financial Partners LLC Cuts Holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (VUG)

Beaumont Financial Partners LLC decreased its position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 126,095 shares of the company’s stock after selling 626 shares during the period. Vanguard Growth ETF comprises 2.0% of Beaumont Financial Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $18,890,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 141.4% during the 1st quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 746 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $118,000. Trilogy Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $118,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $149,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 678.8% during the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 930 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF opened at $156.85 on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $127.70 and a 12-month high of $157.81.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

