Bbva Compass Bancshares Inc. Sells 1,363 Shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (ED)

Bbva Compass Bancshares Inc. reduced its position in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) by 11.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,148 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,363 shares during the period. Bbva Compass Bancshares Inc.’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $791,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in Consolidated Edison by 3.8% in the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,094,166 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $241,174,000 after buying an additional 113,375 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 13.1% in the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,545,346 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $120,441,000 after purchasing an additional 179,064 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 5.5% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,278,754 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $99,668,000 after purchasing an additional 66,172 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 4.6% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,199,897 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $93,568,000 after purchasing an additional 52,894 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 4.0% in the first quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,164,857 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $90,789,000 after purchasing an additional 44,631 shares in the last quarter. 57.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE ED opened at $78.95 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.56 billion, a PE ratio of 19.30, a P/E/G ratio of 6.16 and a beta of 0.06. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $71.12 and a fifty-two week high of $89.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.04. Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 8.52% and a net margin of 12.90%. The company had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.58 earnings per share. equities research analysts predict that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.715 per share. This represents a $2.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 14th. Consolidated Edison’s payout ratio is 69.93%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ED shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Consolidated Edison from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday. ValuEngine cut Consolidated Edison from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 6th. Howard Weil started coverage on Consolidated Edison in a research report on Tuesday, July 24th. They issued a “sector underperform” rating for the company. Barclays started coverage on Consolidated Edison in a research report on Tuesday, July 10th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $81.00 price target for the company. Finally, Scotiabank started coverage on Consolidated Edison in a research report on Tuesday, July 24th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Consolidated Edison presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.45.

Consolidated Edison Company Profile

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. The company offers electric services to approximately 3.4 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,600 customers in parts of Manhattan.

