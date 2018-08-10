Bbva Compass Bancshares Inc. Has $739,000 Holdings in Motorola Solutions Inc (MSI)

Bbva Compass Bancshares Inc. grew its position in Motorola Solutions Inc (NYSE:MSI) by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,349 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 586 shares during the quarter. Bbva Compass Bancshares Inc.’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $739,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 17,920.0% in the 2nd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 901 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 896 shares during the last quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 78.9% in the 1st quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC now owns 1,700 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $179,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $220,000. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions in the 1st quarter worth approximately $201,000. Finally, Greenwich Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions in the 1st quarter worth approximately $210,000. 85.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on MSI shares. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Motorola Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $137.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Motorola Solutions from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 3rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $116.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 4th. Finally, Northcoast Research set a $128.00 price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Motorola Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.23.

Shares of MSI opened at $121.45 on Friday. Motorola Solutions Inc has a twelve month low of $82.86 and a twelve month high of $125.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.35 billion, a PE ratio of 23.06, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -3.55.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.09. Motorola Solutions had a negative net margin of 0.97% and a negative return on equity of 70.84%. The business had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.12 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts expect that Motorola Solutions Inc will post 6.56 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 15th were issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 14th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. Motorola Solutions’s payout ratio is 40.00%.

Motorola Solutions Company Profile

Motorola Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mission-critical communication infrastructure, devices, accessories, software, and services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Services. The Products segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and software for government, public safety and first-responder agencies, municipalities, and commercial and industrial customers.

