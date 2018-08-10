BB&T Securities LLC Buys 219,287 Shares of AT&T Inc. (T)

BB&T Securities LLC increased its stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 12.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,027,753 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 219,287 shares during the quarter. AT&T comprises about 0.8% of BB&T Securities LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. BB&T Securities LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $72,289,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in T. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in AT&T by 2.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 387,352,856 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,809,130,000 after buying an additional 10,535,763 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in AT&T by 202.7% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,775,075 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $535,574,000 after buying an additional 9,225,075 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in AT&T by 53.3% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 21,916,005 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $852,092,000 after buying an additional 7,619,113 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in AT&T by 90.2% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 15,886,607 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $617,671,000 after buying an additional 7,535,393 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners bought a new stake in AT&T during the first quarter valued at $162,658,000. Institutional investors own 55.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on T. Bank of America raised AT&T from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, July 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 24th. Scotiabank set a $33.00 price objective on AT&T and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 23rd. Raymond James lowered AT&T from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $31.75 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, July 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on AT&T in a research note on Tuesday, July 10th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. AT&T has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.21.

Shares of T stock opened at $32.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. AT&T Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.13 and a 12-month high of $39.80. The stock has a market cap of $197.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.65, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.43.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.06. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.64% and a net margin of 20.12%. The firm had revenue of $38.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.79 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 10th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 9th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.57%.

In other news, Director Matthew K. Rose purchased 65,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $30.51 per share, with a total value of $1,998,405.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 81,319 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,481,042.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

AT&T Profile

AT&T Inc provides communications and digital entertainment services. The company operates through four segments: Business Solutions, Entertainment Group, Consumer Mobility, and International. The Business Solutions segment offers wireless services, strategic services, legacy voice, data services, wireless equipment, and other services to multinational companies, governmental and wholesale customers, and individual subscribers.

