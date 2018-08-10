Bauer (B5A) PT Set at €22.00 by Kepler Capital Markets

Bauer (ETR:B5A) received a €22.00 ($25.58) price objective from research analysts at Kepler Capital Markets in a report issued on Friday. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 17.02% from the company’s previous close.

Shares of Bauer opened at €18.80 ($21.86) on Friday, Marketbeat reports. Bauer has a fifty-two week low of €12.81 ($14.90) and a fifty-two week high of €32.05 ($37.27).

Bauer Company Profile

BAUER Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, provides services, equipment, and products related to ground and groundwater in Germany and internationally. It operates in three segments: Construction, Equipment, and Resources. The Construction segment engages in the foundation engineering activities.

