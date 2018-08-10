Barrett Business Services (BBSI) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Barrett Business Services (NASDAQ:BBSI) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Friday.

According to Zacks, “BARRETT BUSINESS SERVICES INC. provides light industrial, clerical and technical employees to a wide range of businesses through staff leasing, contract staffing, site management and temporary staffing arrangements. The Company provides employees to a diverse set of customers, including among others, forest products and agriculture-based companies, electronics manufacturers, transportation and shipping enterprises, professional firms and general contractors. “

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on BBSI. Roth Capital decreased their price target on shares of Barrett Business Services from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 3rd. ValuEngine cut shares of Barrett Business Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 4th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Barrett Business Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 4th.

Barrett Business Services traded up $3.49, reaching $75.49, during trading hours on Friday, according to MarketBeat . 63,597 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 45,149. Barrett Business Services has a one year low of $48.11 and a one year high of $98.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market cap of $681.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.67 and a beta of 0.81.

Barrett Business Services (NASDAQ:BBSI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The business services provider reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by ($0.26). The business had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42 billion. Barrett Business Services had a return on equity of 34.88% and a net margin of 2.92%. analysts predict that Barrett Business Services will post 4.31 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Globeflex Capital L P bought a new position in shares of Barrett Business Services during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $157,000. Creative Planning bought a new position in shares of Barrett Business Services during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $230,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new position in shares of Barrett Business Services during the 1st quarter worth approximately $210,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Barrett Business Services during the 1st quarter worth approximately $226,000. Finally, Barings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Barrett Business Services in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $240,000. 78.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Barrett Business Services, Inc provides business management solutions for small and medium-sized companies in the United States. The company has management platform that integrates a knowledge-based approach from the management consulting industry with tools from the human resource outsourcing industry.

