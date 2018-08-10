Barnett & Company Inc. Boosts Holdings in Colgate-Palmolive (CL)

Barnett & Company Inc. raised its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 325.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,400 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares during the quarter. Barnett & Company Inc.’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $220,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rainier Group Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the 1st quarter worth approximately $107,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 142.4% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 941 shares in the last quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC bought a new position in Colgate-Palmolive in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Princeton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Colgate-Palmolive in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Finally, Kaizen Advisory LLC lifted its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 134.8% in the 2nd quarter. Kaizen Advisory LLC now owns 1,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 1,136 shares in the last quarter. 73.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CL. ValuEngine raised Colgate-Palmolive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st. Barclays set a $64.00 price objective on Colgate-Palmolive and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 30th. Macquarie cut Colgate-Palmolive from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $74.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, July 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $64.00 price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research report on Friday, July 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.14.

Shares of CL opened at $65.93 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $58.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.97, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -34.49. Colgate-Palmolive has a 1-year low of $61.28 and a 1-year high of $77.91.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 27th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77. The business had revenue of $3.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.91 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 13.97% and a return on equity of 2,494.79%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.72 EPS. sell-side analysts expect that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 17th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.55%. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.54%.

Colgate-Palmolive announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Monday, June 18th that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Colgate-Palmolive news, VP Justin Skala sold 90,069 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.36, for a total transaction of $5,976,978.84. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 65,061 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,317,447.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Vice Chairman Franck J. Moison sold 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.75, for a total transaction of $4,940,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 364,694 shares of company stock valued at $23,628,346. Company insiders own 1.02% of the company’s stock.

Colgate-Palmolive Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The company offers oral care products, including toothpastes, toothbrushes, and mouthwashes, as well as pharmaceutical products for dentists and other oral health professionals; personal care products comprising bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, and deodorants and antiperspirants; and home care products, such as laundry and dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related products.

