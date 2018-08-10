Barings LLC Has $3.26 Million Holdings in Chemours Co (CC)

Barings LLC reduced its stake in Chemours Co (NYSE:CC) by 55.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 73,519 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 90,649 shares during the period. Barings LLC’s holdings in Chemours were worth $3,261,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in Chemours by 24.0% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 334,179 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $14,824,000 after buying an additional 64,725 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its position in Chemours by 39.2% during the second quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 29,819 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,323,000 after buying an additional 8,401 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Chemours by 56.6% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 310,277 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $13,765,000 after buying an additional 112,186 shares in the last quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT increased its position in Chemours by 53.5% during the second quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT now owns 6,981,122 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $309,683,000 after buying an additional 2,433,033 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CFO4Life Group LLC increased its position in Chemours by 53.9% during the second quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 11,309 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $502,000 after buying an additional 3,961 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.88% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on CC. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target on shares of Chemours in a research report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Chemours from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. SunTrust Banks began coverage on Chemours in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st. They set a “hold” rating and a $51.00 price target for the company. Citigroup dropped their price target on Chemours from $69.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 11th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Chemours from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.73.

Shares of NYSE:CC opened at $47.04 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.20 billion, a PE ratio of 12.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 2.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.86. Chemours Co has a 52 week low of $42.75 and a 52 week high of $58.08.

Chemours (NYSE:CC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82 billion. Chemours had a return on equity of 107.22% and a net margin of 15.11%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.87 earnings per share. research analysts anticipate that Chemours Co will post 5.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 17th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 16th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. This is an increase from Chemours’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Chemours’s payout ratio is currently 17.80%.

The Chemours Company provides performance chemicals in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Titanium Technologies, Fluoroproducts, and Chemical Solutions. The Titanium Technologies segment manufactures and sells titanium dioxide under the Ti-Pure and BaiMax brands for various applications in architectural and industrial coatings, flexible and rigid plastic packaging, polyvinylchloride window profiles, laminate papers used for furniture and building materials, and coated papers and paperboards used for packaging.

