Barings LLC Grows Position in Aon PLC (AON)

Barings LLC increased its position in shares of Aon PLC (NYSE:AON) by 83.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 19,650 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 8,945 shares during the quarter. Barings LLC’s holdings in AON were worth $2,696,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in AON by 22.7% during the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 132,958 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,654,000 after buying an additional 24,595 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank grew its stake in AON by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Swedbank now owns 745,599 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $102,274,000 after buying an additional 14,743 shares during the last quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in AON during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,640,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of AON by 63.0% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 153,880 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,108,000 after purchasing an additional 59,496 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Group LLC grew its stake in shares of AON by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC now owns 26,283 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,688,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.18% of the company’s stock.

Get AON alerts:

Shares of AON opened at $142.98 on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Aon PLC has a twelve month low of $130.87 and a twelve month high of $152.78. The company has a market capitalization of $34.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

AON (NYSE:AON) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.08. AON had a return on equity of 42.17% and a net margin of 7.41%. The company had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.53 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.45 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts expect that Aon PLC will post 8.06 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 1st will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 31st. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. AON’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.54%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on AON shares. Wells Fargo & Co set a $143.00 target price on AON and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 24th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on AON in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $154.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AON from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $158.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $164.00 target price on shares of AON in a research note on Sunday, July 29th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded AON from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 4th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $153.78.

In other news, insider Michael Neller sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.93, for a total value of $140,930.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jeffrey C. Campbell purchased 5,550 shares of AON stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $143.84 per share, with a total value of $798,312.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 7,084 shares in the company, valued at $1,018,962.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About AON

Aon plc provides risk management services, insurance and reinsurance brokerage, and human resource consulting and outsourcing services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Risk Solutions and HR Solutions. The Risk Solutions segment offers retail brokerage services, including affinity products, managing general underwriting, placement, captive management services, and data and analytics; risk management solutions for property liability, general liability, professional liability, directors' and officers' liability, transaction liability, cyber liability, workers' compensation, and various healthcare products; and health and benefits consulting services comprising structuring, funding, and administering employee benefit programs.

Featured Article: Growth Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aon PLC (NYSE:AON).

Receive News & Ratings for AON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.