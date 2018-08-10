Barings LLC Boosts Position in Automatic Data Processing (ADP)

Barings LLC boosted its stake in Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) by 24.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,141 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,391 shares during the quarter. Barings LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $2,970,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ADP. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC bought a new stake in Automatic Data Processing during the 2nd quarter worth about $111,000. Jolley Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Automatic Data Processing during the 2nd quarter worth about $117,000. Kaizen Advisory LLC lifted its position in Automatic Data Processing by 149.7% during the 2nd quarter. Kaizen Advisory LLC now owns 1,081 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 648 shares in the last quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. lifted its position in Automatic Data Processing by 1,746.2% during the 2nd quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 1,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $161,000 after buying an additional 1,135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the 2nd quarter worth about $203,000. 78.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Michael C. Eberhard sold 7,963 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total value of $1,075,005.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 43,437 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,863,995. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Maria Black sold 8,137 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.22, for a total transaction of $1,124,696.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 23,723 shares of company stock worth $3,223,283. 0.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ADP shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $126.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $146.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 28th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating and set a $118.00 price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research note on Thursday, April 19th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $138.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 4th. Finally, Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 4th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Automatic Data Processing currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $135.07.

Automatic Data Processing stock opened at $138.37 on Friday. Automatic Data Processing has a fifty-two week low of $102.81 and a fifty-two week high of $141.52. The stock has a market cap of $59.39 billion, a PE ratio of 31.81, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.02. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 12.16% and a return on equity of 50.17%. The business had revenue of $3.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.66 EPS. Automatic Data Processing’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts expect that Automatic Data Processing will post 5.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 14th will be paid a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 13th. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.45%.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides business process outsourcing services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO) Services. The Employer Services segment offers various human resources (HR) business process outsourcing and technology-enabled human capital management solutions.

