Barclays Reiterates “€46.00” Price Target for Vonovia (VNA)

Barclays set a €46.00 ($53.49) price target on Vonovia (ETR:VNA) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on VNA. UBS Group set a €55.00 ($63.95) target price on Vonovia and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Berenberg Bank set a €49.00 ($56.98) price objective on Vonovia and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 3rd. Independent Research set a €44.00 ($51.16) price objective on Vonovia and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, May 3rd. Kepler Capital Markets set a €51.00 ($59.30) price objective on Vonovia and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, June 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a €44.00 ($51.16) price objective on Vonovia and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Vonovia presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of €45.59 ($53.01).

Get Vonovia alerts:

Vonovia traded down €0.26 ($0.30), reaching €42.34 ($49.23), on Thursday, according to MarketBeat. The stock had a trading volume of 1,278,132 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,560,000. Vonovia has a 12-month low of €32.29 ($37.55) and a 12-month high of €42.68 ($49.63).

Vonovia SE operates as an integrated real estate company in Germany. The company operates through three segments: Rental, Value-Add Business, and Sales. It offers apartments; provides property-related services; and sells single units, and buildings or plots of land. As of December 31, 2017, it had a real estate portfolio comprising 344,586 residential units; 89,588 garages and parking spaces; and 3,888 commercial units, as well as managed 62,631 residential units for other owners.

Featured Article: Short Selling Stocks, A Beginner’s Guide

Receive News & Ratings for Vonovia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vonovia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.