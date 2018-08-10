Barclays Raises Mallinckrodt (MNK) Price Target to $20.00

Mallinckrodt (NYSE:MNK) had its price objective hoisted by equities researchers at Barclays from $12.00 to $20.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The firm presently has an “underweight” rating on the stock. Barclays’ price target suggests a potential downside of 35.30% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Mallinckrodt from $18.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James lowered shares of Mallinckrodt from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Jaffray Companies reissued a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price on shares of Mallinckrodt in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $37.00 target price on shares of Mallinckrodt in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price on shares of Mallinckrodt in a research report on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.95.

MNK traded up $0.21 on Wednesday, reaching $30.91. 206,089 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,056,218. Mallinckrodt has a one year low of $11.65 and a one year high of $41.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.08, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 1.90.

Mallinckrodt (NYSE:MNK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 7th. The company reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.30. Mallinckrodt had a net margin of 59.85% and a return on equity of 10.39%. The company had revenue of $631.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $621.15 million. equities analysts anticipate that Mallinckrodt will post 6.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Mark Trudeau acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.54 per share, with a total value of $46,620.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MNK. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Mallinckrodt by 22.7% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 23,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 4,381 shares during the period. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. lifted its holdings in Mallinckrodt by 46.7% during the second quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. now owns 15,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after acquiring an additional 4,853 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Mallinckrodt by 17.1% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 40,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $592,000 after acquiring an additional 5,958 shares in the last quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP lifted its holdings in Mallinckrodt by 12.7% during the first quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 59,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $861,000 after acquiring an additional 6,720 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its holdings in Mallinckrodt by 12.0% during the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 65,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $946,000 after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter.

Mallinckrodt public limited company develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes branded pharmaceutical products in Canada and the European Union, as well as in Latin American, the Middle Eastern, African, and the Asia-Pacific regions. The company markets branded pharmaceutical products for autoimmune and rare diseases in the specialty areas of neurology, rheumatology, nephrology, ophthalmology, and pulmonology; and immunotherapy and neonatal respiratory critical care therapies, as well as analgesics and gastrointestinal products.

