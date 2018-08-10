Barclays Increases Shake Shack (SHAK) Price Target to $59.00

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) had its target price lifted by Barclays from $52.00 to $59.00 in a report issued on Monday. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Longbow Research cut shares of Shake Shack from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $57.96 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, May 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Shake Shack from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Shake Shack from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, July 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Shake Shack from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, May 4th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Shake Shack from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday, May 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $53.00.

Shares of SHAK opened at $56.47 on Monday. Shake Shack has a 1-year low of $30.12 and a 1-year high of $70.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 100.32, a P/E/G ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 1.26.

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.11. Shake Shack had a net margin of 0.42% and a return on equity of 10.69%. The business had revenue of $116.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $110.70 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 27.4% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts predict that Shake Shack will post 0.61 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Equity Group L.P. Select sold 3,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.30, for a total transaction of $217,615.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey Flug sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.36, for a total transaction of $4,452,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,415 shares in the company, valued at $262,074.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 762,696 shares of company stock valued at $48,334,320 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 30.18% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SHAK. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Shake Shack by 15.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,914,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,895,000 after acquiring an additional 384,867 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in shares of Shake Shack by 134.6% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 242,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,081,000 after acquiring an additional 138,936 shares during the period. DSAM Partners London Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Shake Shack during the second quarter worth about $6,491,000. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of Shake Shack by 373.8% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 93,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,046,000 after acquiring an additional 73,921 shares during the period. Finally, Tenzing Global Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Shake Shack during the first quarter worth about $331,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.00% of the company’s stock.

Shake Shack Company Profile

Shake Shack Inc owns, operates, and licenses Shake Shack restaurants (Shacks) in the United States and internationally. Its Shacks offers hamburgers, hot dogs, chicken, crinkle cut fries, shakes, frozen custard, beer, wine, and other products. As of December 27, 2017, it had 159 Shacks, including 90 domestic company-operated Shacks, 10 domestic licensed Shacks, and 59 international licensed Shacks.

