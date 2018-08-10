Bankwell Financial Group (BWFG) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Bankwell Financial Group (NASDAQ: BWFG) recently:

8/10/2018 – Bankwell Financial Group was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

8/8/2018 – Bankwell Financial Group was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

8/8/2018 – Bankwell Financial Group had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods. They now have a $34.00 price target on the stock.

8/8/2018 – Bankwell Financial Group was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $36.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Bankwell Financial Group, Inc. is a commercial bank which serves residents and businesses primarily in Fairfield and New Haven Counties, CT. It offers checking, savings, money market accounts; demand and NOW deposits, certificates of deposit, commercial lending products as well as electronic banking and online banking services. Bankwell Financial Group, Inc. is headquartered in New Canaan, Connecticut. “

7/16/2018 – Bankwell Financial Group was given a new $37.00 price target on by analysts at Boenning Scattergood. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

6/28/2018 – Bankwell Financial Group is now covered by analysts at Boenning Scattergood. They set an “outperform” rating and a $36.50 price target on the stock.

6/27/2018 – Bankwell Financial Group was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

BWFG stock opened at $31.83 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $250.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.68 and a beta of 0.44. Bankwell Financial Group Inc has a 1 year low of $30.11 and a 1 year high of $37.95.

Bankwell Financial Group (NASDAQ:BWFG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The bank reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $15.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.85 million. Bankwell Financial Group had a net margin of 19.62% and a return on equity of 10.92%. analysts predict that Bankwell Financial Group Inc will post 2.36 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 17th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 16th. Bankwell Financial Group’s payout ratio is 23.65%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Bankwell Financial Group by 46.5% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,470 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $292,000 after buying an additional 2,689 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Bankwell Financial Group by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 35,881 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,232,000 after buying an additional 4,653 shares during the last quarter. Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd. lifted its stake in Bankwell Financial Group by 34.2% in the first quarter. Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 73,602 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,376,000 after buying an additional 18,738 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Bankwell Financial Group by 47.9% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 47,992 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,549,000 after buying an additional 15,543 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in Bankwell Financial Group by 24.6% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 32,571 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,117,000 after buying an additional 6,438 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.55% of the company’s stock.

Bankwell Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bankwell Bank that provides a range of banking services to commercial and consumer customers in Connecticut. It accepts checking, savings, and money market accounts; and demand and NOW deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

