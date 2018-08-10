Bankwell Financial Group (BWFG) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Bankwell Financial Group (NASDAQ:BWFG) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Wednesday. The firm presently has a $36.00 price objective on the bank’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 13.10% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Bankwell Financial Group, Inc. is a commercial bank which serves residents and businesses primarily in Fairfield and New Haven Counties, CT. It offers checking, savings, money market accounts; demand and NOW deposits, certificates of deposit, commercial lending products as well as electronic banking and online banking services. Bankwell Financial Group, Inc. is headquartered in New Canaan, Connecticut. “

Get Bankwell Financial Group alerts:

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on BWFG. Boenning Scattergood set a $37.00 price objective on Bankwell Financial Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 16th. BidaskClub raised Bankwell Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 27th. ValuEngine downgraded Bankwell Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $34.00 price objective on shares of Bankwell Financial Group in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies began coverage on Bankwell Financial Group in a research note on Friday, June 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.67.

Shares of Bankwell Financial Group opened at $31.83 on Wednesday, according to MarketBeat Ratings . The firm has a market cap of $250.23 million, a PE ratio of 14.07 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. Bankwell Financial Group has a 12 month low of $30.11 and a 12 month high of $37.95.

Bankwell Financial Group (NASDAQ:BWFG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 26th. The bank reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $15.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.85 million. Bankwell Financial Group had a return on equity of 10.92% and a net margin of 19.62%. research analysts anticipate that Bankwell Financial Group will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BWFG. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Bankwell Financial Group by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 302,358 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,720,000 after acquiring an additional 27,785 shares in the last quarter. Seidman Lawrence B raised its stake in shares of Bankwell Financial Group by 22.2% during the 2nd quarter. Seidman Lawrence B now owns 131,739 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,235,000 after purchasing an additional 23,900 shares in the last quarter. Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Bankwell Financial Group by 34.2% during the 1st quarter. Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 73,602 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,376,000 after purchasing an additional 18,738 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Bankwell Financial Group by 47.9% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 47,992 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,549,000 after purchasing an additional 15,543 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bankwell Financial Group during the 1st quarter worth about $289,000. 49.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bankwell Financial Group Company Profile

Bankwell Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bankwell Bank that provides a range of banking services to commercial and consumer customers in Connecticut. It accepts checking, savings, and money market accounts; and demand and NOW deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

Featured Story: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Bankwell Financial Group (BWFG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Bankwell Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bankwell Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.