Bank of New York Mellon (BK) Downgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Tuesday.

BK has been the topic of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut Bank of New York Mellon from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, May 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods set a $56.00 price objective on Bank of New York Mellon and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Thursday, July 19th. Finally, Sandler O’Neill reissued a hold rating on shares of Bank of New York Mellon in a report on Friday, July 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $58.70.

Shares of NYSE BK traded down $1.31 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $50.98. 413,869 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,363,857. The stock has a market cap of $52.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Bank of New York Mellon has a 52-week low of $49.39 and a 52-week high of $58.99.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 19th. The bank reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.13 billion. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 11.40% and a net margin of 25.08%. Bank of New York Mellon’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.88 EPS. analysts forecast that Bank of New York Mellon will post 4.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bank of New York Mellon declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, June 28th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.40 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the bank to purchase up to 4.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 31st will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. This is a positive change from Bank of New York Mellon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 30th. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.11%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV bought a new position in Bank of New York Mellon during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $102,000. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $102,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon in the 1st quarter worth approximately $126,000. Kaizen Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 157.6% in the 2nd quarter. Kaizen Advisory LLC now owns 2,558 shares of the bank’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 1,565 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ostrum Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon in the 1st quarter worth approximately $148,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.94% of the company’s stock.

Bank of New York Mellon Company Profile

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services to institutions, corporations, and high net worth individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Investment Management and Investment Services. It offers investment management, custody, foreign exchange, fund broker-dealer, collateral and liquidity, clearing, corporate trust, global payment, trade finance, and cash management services, as well as securities finance and depositary receipts.

