Bank of Montreal Can Has $2.97 Million Stake in Nordson Co. (NDSN)

Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) by 1.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,083 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 426 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Nordson were worth $2,965,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Nordson by 2.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,416,483 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $602,143,000 after acquiring an additional 105,461 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Nordson by 8.3% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,050,902 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $143,280,000 after purchasing an additional 80,587 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Nordson by 34.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 840,589 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $114,605,000 after purchasing an additional 217,539 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Nordson by 5.8% in the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 472,740 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $64,453,000 after purchasing an additional 26,106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Nordson by 0.7% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 408,722 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $55,725,000 after purchasing an additional 2,787 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Nordson alerts:

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on NDSN. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Nordson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Co set a $135.00 target price on shares of Nordson and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 23rd. ValuEngine raised shares of Nordson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 13th. B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of Nordson from $175.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 23rd. Finally, Wellington Shields downgraded shares of Nordson from a “gradually accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $153.60.

Nordson opened at $133.08 on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The company has a market cap of $7.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.29. Nordson Co. has a one year low of $107.16 and a one year high of $151.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $553.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $551.98 million. Nordson had a net margin of 16.63% and a return on equity of 28.97%. The business’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.35 earnings per share. analysts anticipate that Nordson Co. will post 6 EPS for the current year.

Nordson Profile

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids. Its Adhesive Dispensing Systems segment provides dispensing, coating, and laminating systems for adhesives, lotions, liquids, and fibers to disposable products and roll goods; and product assembly dispensing, coating, and laminating systems for use in paper and paperboard converting applications, as well as for the manufacture of roll goods.

Featured Article: Short Selling Stocks and Day Traders



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NDSN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN).

Receive News & Ratings for Nordson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nordson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.