Bank of Montreal Can Buys 5,077 Shares of MB Financial Inc (MBFI)

Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of MB Financial Inc (NASDAQ:MBFI) by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 58,920 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,077 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can owned approximately 0.07% of MB Financial worth $2,751,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in MB Financial by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,018,740 shares of the bank’s stock worth $365,079,000 after purchasing an additional 181,534 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in MB Financial by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,008,820 shares of the bank’s stock worth $202,757,000 after purchasing an additional 222,470 shares during the period. Summit Trail Advisors LLC increased its holdings in MB Financial by 4,271.2% during the 1st quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 3,247,650 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,248,000 after purchasing an additional 3,173,354 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in MB Financial during the 1st quarter worth about $93,037,000. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT increased its holdings in MB Financial by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT now owns 2,218,673 shares of the bank’s stock worth $89,812,000 after purchasing an additional 130,452 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on MBFI. ValuEngine upgraded MB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 22nd. SunTrust Banks downgraded MB Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 1st. DA Davidson increased their price objective on MB Financial to $54.20 in a report on Tuesday, May 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MB Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 25th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded MB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, June 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a hold rating to the stock. MB Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.90.

MB Financial opened at $48.31 on Friday, according to Marketbeat Ratings . MB Financial Inc has a one year low of $38.28 and a one year high of $51.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.06 billion, a PE ratio of 20.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

MB Financial (NASDAQ:MBFI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 18th. The bank reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68. MB Financial had a return on equity of 7.92% and a net margin of 27.78%. The business had revenue of $247.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $241.37 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.51 EPS. research analysts expect that MB Financial Inc will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Karen J. May sold 4,364 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.20, for a total transaction of $219,072.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,795 shares in the company, valued at approximately $290,909. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Jill E. York sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.90, for a total value of $254,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 67,791 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,450,561.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.69% of the company’s stock.

MB Financial Company Profile

MB Financial, Inc operates as a bank holding company for MB Financial Bank, N.A. that provides various financial services to small and middle market businesses, and individuals in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Banking, Leasing, and Mortgage Banking. The Banking segment offers commercial banking products, including working capital loans and lines of credit; accounts receivable financing; inventory and equipment financing; industrial revenue bond financing; ESOP financing; business acquisition loans; owner occupied real estate loans; asset-based loans; and financial, performance, and commercial letters of credit.

