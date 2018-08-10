Bank of Hawaii Takes $695,000 Position in E*TRADE Financial Corp (ETFC)

Bank of Hawaii acquired a new stake in shares of E*TRADE Financial Corp (NASDAQ:ETFC) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 11,360 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $695,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of E*TRADE Financial by 362.5% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,679 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 1,316 shares during the period. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. grew its stake in shares of E*TRADE Financial by 81.4% during the 1st quarter. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. now owns 1,805 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 810 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of E*TRADE Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $119,000. NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of E*TRADE Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $163,000. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of E*TRADE Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Institutional investors own 92.74% of the company’s stock.

Get E*TRADE Financial alerts:

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ETFC shares. Compass Point started coverage on E*TRADE Financial in a research note on Monday, June 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on E*TRADE Financial from $79.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 20th. Barclays dropped their price target on E*TRADE Financial from $71.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 20th. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on E*TRADE Financial from $3.70 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 20th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded E*TRADE Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.81.

E*TRADE Financial opened at $61.46 on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. E*TRADE Financial Corp has a 1-year low of $39.12 and a 1-year high of $66.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market capitalization of $15.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.19.

E*TRADE Financial (NASDAQ:ETFC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $710.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $707.78 million. E*TRADE Financial had a return on equity of 13.39% and a net margin of 29.13%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.52 EPS. sell-side analysts expect that E*TRADE Financial Corp will post 3.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

E*TRADE Financial Profile

E*TRADE Financial Corporation, a financial services company, provides brokerage and related products and services primarily to individual retail investors under the E*TRADE Financial brand. It also offers investor-focused banking products, primarily sweep deposits to retail investors; Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation insurance services; clearing and settlement services; investment advisory services; and financial corporate services, such as software and services for managing equity compensation plans to its corporate clients.

Further Reading: Investing in Growth Stocks



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for E*TRADE Financial Corp (NASDAQ:ETFC).

Receive News & Ratings for E*TRADE Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for E*TRADE Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.