Bank of Hawaii Has $2.82 Million Holdings in General Mills, Inc. (GIS)

Bank of Hawaii cut its stake in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 63,717 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,569 shares during the quarter. Bank of Hawaii’s holdings in General Mills were worth $2,820,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lee Financial Co raised its stake in shares of General Mills by 178.2% during the 1st quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 2,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 1,604 shares in the last quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Mills during the 1st quarter worth approximately $115,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Mills during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $115,000. Adviser Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of General Mills by 158.7% during the 2nd quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 2,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TLP Group LLC raised its stake in shares of General Mills by 840.9% during the 1st quarter. TLP Group LLC now owns 2,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 2,674 shares in the last quarter. 71.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $45.00 target price on General Mills and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “sell” rating on shares of General Mills in a research note on Tuesday, July 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised General Mills from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 3rd. Citigroup cut their target price on General Mills from $61.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 29th. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 target price on shares of General Mills in a research note on Wednesday, June 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.71.

GIS opened at $45.27 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $27.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.56, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.56. General Mills, Inc. has a 1-year low of $41.01 and a 1-year high of $60.69.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 27th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $3.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.89 billion. General Mills had a return on equity of 35.14% and a net margin of 13.54%. The company’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.73 EPS. equities research analysts forecast that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 10th were issued a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 9th. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.02%.

In other General Mills news, insider Peter C. Erickson sold 52,854 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.14, for a total transaction of $2,332,975.56. Following the sale, the insider now owns 129,575 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,719,440.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 82,244 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.50, for a total value of $3,742,102.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 187,948 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,551,634. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 158,018 shares of company stock worth $7,114,487. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, grain, fruit, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, nutrition bars, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

