Bank of Hawaii Co. (BOH) Director Sells $51,019.99 in Stock

Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH) Director Barbara J. Tanabe sold 613 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.23, for a total transaction of $51,019.99. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE BOH traded down $0.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $82.59. 142,669 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 241,353. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.71. Bank of Hawaii Co. has a 1-year low of $74.72 and a 1-year high of $89.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

Get Bank of Hawaii alerts:

Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 23rd. The bank reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30. The firm had revenue of $161.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $164.78 million. Bank of Hawaii had a net margin of 28.32% and a return on equity of 16.26%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.05 earnings per share. equities research analysts anticipate that Bank of Hawaii Co. will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 30th. Bank of Hawaii’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.42%.

BOH has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bank of Hawaii from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “hold” rating on shares of Bank of Hawaii in a report on Friday, July 13th. ValuEngine cut shares of Bank of Hawaii from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Bank of Hawaii from $86.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Bank of Hawaii presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.42.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Bank of Hawaii during the second quarter valued at about $101,000. OppenheimerFunds Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bank of Hawaii during the first quarter valued at about $200,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 44.4% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,258 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 1,002 shares during the last quarter. Violich Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bank of Hawaii during the first quarter valued at about $298,000. Finally, HRT Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank of Hawaii during the first quarter valued at about $312,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.92% of the company’s stock.

About Bank of Hawaii

Bank of Hawaii Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hawaii that provides financial products and services in Hawaii, Guam, and other Pacific Islands. It operates through four segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, Investment Services and Private Banking, and Treasury and Other.

Further Reading: Investing in Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Hawaii Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Hawaii and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.