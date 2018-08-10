Bank of Hawaii Buys Shares of 7,220 NetApp Inc. (NTAP)

Bank of Hawaii bought a new stake in shares of NetApp Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 7,220 shares of the data storage provider’s stock, valued at approximately $567,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in NTAP. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in NetApp by 32.2% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 17,142 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $1,058,000 after buying an additional 4,175 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its position in NetApp by 1,642.9% during the first quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 24,662 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $1,521,000 after buying an additional 23,247 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A. grew its position in NetApp by 45.8% during the first quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 7,208 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $445,000 after buying an additional 2,264 shares during the period. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI grew its position in NetApp by 32.7% during the first quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 12,615 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $778,000 after buying an additional 3,110 shares during the period. Finally, Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. bought a new position in NetApp during the first quarter valued at about $322,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NetApp opened at $82.59 on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.86. The stock has a market cap of $21.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.19. NetApp Inc. has a twelve month low of $37.55 and a twelve month high of $83.60.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 23rd. The data storage provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 billion. NetApp had a net margin of 1.29% and a return on equity of 33.87%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.86 earnings per share. analysts predict that NetApp Inc. will post 3.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 6th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 5th. This is a positive change from NetApp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.51%.

In other news, VP Joel D. Reich sold 23,108 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.72, for a total value of $1,564,873.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 52,997 shares in the company, valued at $3,588,956.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO George Kurian sold 30,253 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.52, for a total transaction of $2,042,682.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 242,433 shares of company stock valued at $18,195,573 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

NTAP has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of NetApp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 23rd. Argus increased their price target on shares of NetApp to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 12th. Maxim Group increased their price target on shares of NetApp from $70.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NetApp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 17th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of NetApp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.31.

NetApp Company Profile

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share date on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It offers cloud data services, such as ONTAP cloud storage data management and NetApp cloud sync data synchronization services; NetApp SaaS backup for Microsoft Office 365; NetApp cloud backup solutions; OnCommand management software and management integration tools; and NetApp private storage for cloud.

