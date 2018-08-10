Bandwidth (BAND) Receiving Somewhat Favorable Press Coverage, Report Finds

Media headlines about Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND) have trended somewhat positive recently, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. The research firm identifies positive and negative press coverage by monitoring more than twenty million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Bandwidth earned a media sentiment score of 0.09 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news articles about the company an impact score of 45.3934008488903 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near term.

Here are some of the media stories that may have effected Accern’s analysis:

Bandwidth traded up $0.20, reaching $43.35, during trading hours on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,841 shares, compared to its average volume of 127,752. The stock has a market cap of $715.51 million and a PE ratio of 88.47. Bandwidth has a 1 year low of $18.05 and a 1 year high of $44.09.

Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.32. The company had revenue of $48.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.30 million. Bandwidth had a net margin of 9.58% and a return on equity of 13.25%. equities research analysts predict that Bandwidth will post -0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BAND has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Bandwidth from $28.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 3rd. KeyCorp reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Bandwidth in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Dougherty & Co set a $40.00 target price on shares of Bandwidth and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 24th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of Bandwidth from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.00.

In other Bandwidth news, major shareholder Carmichael Bandwidth Llc sold 593,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.50, for a total value of $22,830,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Henry R. Kaestner sold 8,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.20, for a total transaction of $308,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 801,262 shares of company stock worth $30,922,521. Insiders own 48.62% of the company’s stock.

About Bandwidth

Bandwidth Inc operates as a cloud-based software-powered communications platform-as-a-service (CPaaS) provides in the United States. The company operates through two segments, CPaaS and Other. Its platform enables enterprises to create, scale, and operate voice or text communications services across mobile application or connected device.

