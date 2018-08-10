BAE Systems plc (BA) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

BAE Systems plc (LON:BA) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 645.27 ($8.35).

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 720 ($9.32) price objective on shares of BAE Systems in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 615 ($7.96) price objective on shares of BAE Systems in a report on Friday, July 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of BAE Systems from GBX 550 ($7.12) to GBX 600 ($7.77) and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 23rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised shares of BAE Systems to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from GBX 600 ($7.77) to GBX 700 ($9.06) in a report on Tuesday, April 24th.

Shares of BA traded up GBX 1.80 ($0.02) during trading hours on Friday, hitting GBX 625.60 ($8.10). The stock had a trading volume of 5,756,088 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,870,000. BAE Systems has a 52 week low of GBX 533.50 ($6.91) and a 52 week high of GBX 682.50 ($8.83).

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 18th will be given a GBX 9 ($0.12) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 18th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.41%.

In other BAE Systems news, insider Elizabeth Corley bought 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 634 ($8.21) per share, with a total value of £57,060 ($73,864.08). Insiders purchased a total of 9,069 shares of company stock worth $5,750,947 over the last quarter.

BAE Systems Company Profile

BAE Systems plc operates as a defense, aerospace, and security company worldwide. Its Electronic Systems segment offers electronic warfare systems and electro-optical sensors, military and commercial digital engine and flight controls, precision guidance and seeker solutions, military communication systems and data links, persistent surveillance systems, and hybrid electric drive systems.

