Baader Bank Analysts Give Munchener Ruckvers (MEURV) a €215.00 Price Target

Munchener Ruckvers (AMS:MEURV) has been given a €215.00 ($250.00) target price by equities researchers at Baader Bank in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Commerzbank set a €220.00 ($255.81) price target on Munchener Ruckvers and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €225.00 ($261.63) price target on Munchener Ruckvers and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 24th. Barclays set a €209.00 ($243.02) price target on Munchener Ruckvers and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 25th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €215.00 ($250.00) price target on Munchener Ruckvers and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 1st. Finally, Nord/LB set a €190.00 ($220.93) price target on Munchener Ruckvers and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €205.91 ($239.43).

Munchener Ruckvers has a twelve month low of €164.50 ($191.28) and a twelve month high of €200.00 ($232.56).

