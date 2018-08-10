B. Riley Weighs in on Progressive Corp’s FY2020 Earnings (PGR)

Progressive Corp (NYSE:PGR) – Equities research analysts at B. Riley issued their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Progressive in a report issued on Tuesday, August 7th. B. Riley analyst R. Binner anticipates that the insurance provider will post earnings of $4.60 per share for the year. B. Riley has a “Neutral” rating and a $68.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on PGR. Wells Fargo & Co set a $64.00 price objective on shares of Progressive and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Progressive from $59.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Progressive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Progressive from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, May 17th. Finally, Buckingham Research lifted their price objective on shares of Progressive from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.21.

Shares of Progressive opened at $62.54 on Wednesday, according to MarketBeat Ratings . Progressive has a fifty-two week low of $43.59 and a fifty-two week high of $64.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market cap of $35.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.68.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 17th. The insurance provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.11. Progressive had a net margin of 7.57% and a return on equity of 21.84%. The business had revenue of $8.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.63 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in Progressive by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 333,392 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $19,720,000 after purchasing an additional 21,289 shares in the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. increased its stake in Progressive by 45.1% in the 2nd quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 10,632 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $629,000 after purchasing an additional 3,303 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Progressive by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 59,039 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,492,000 after purchasing an additional 2,772 shares in the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc increased its stake in Progressive by 66.1% in the 2nd quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 346,973 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $20,525,000 after purchasing an additional 138,102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cadence Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Progressive by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC now owns 28,921 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,711,000 after purchasing an additional 3,407 shares in the last quarter. 80.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Progressive news, insider Jeffrey W. Basch sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.54, for a total value of $665,940.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 62,311 shares in the company, valued at $3,772,307.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.33, for a total transaction of $711,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 455,377 shares in the company, valued at $27,017,517.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 67,103 shares of company stock worth $4,068,025. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The Progressive Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services primarily in the United States. Its Personal Lines segment writes insurance for personal autos, and recreational and other vehicles.

