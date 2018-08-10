B. Riley Weighs in on Orion Group Holdings Inc’s FY2018 Earnings (ORN)

Orion Group Holdings Inc (NYSE:ORN) – Equities researchers at B. Riley lifted their FY2018 EPS estimates for Orion Group in a research report issued on Tuesday, August 7th. B. Riley analyst A. Rygiel now forecasts that the construction company will post earnings of $0.31 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.20. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Orion Group’s FY2019 earnings at $0.43 EPS.

Get Orion Group alerts:

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on ORN. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Orion Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Orion Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $9.50 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 11th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Orion Group in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Finally, Noble Financial set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Orion Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Orion Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.10.

Shares of NYSE:ORN opened at $9.16 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $266.09 million, a P/E ratio of 115.13 and a beta of 1.33. Orion Group has a fifty-two week low of $5.17 and a fifty-two week high of $9.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.63.

Orion Group (NYSE:ORN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The construction company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $159.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.97 million. Orion Group had a net margin of 1.81% and a return on equity of 0.96%.

In other Orion Group news, CFO Christopher James Dealmeida sold 5,999 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.50, for a total transaction of $56,990.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 89,132 shares in the company, valued at approximately $846,754. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Mark R. Stauffer sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.50, for a total transaction of $85,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 453,221 shares in the company, valued at $3,852,378.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 36,099 shares of company stock worth $312,941. 7.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. A.R.T. Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Orion Group during the 1st quarter worth about $148,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Orion Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $150,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in shares of Orion Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $161,000. Trexquant Investment LP raised its position in shares of Orion Group by 78.2% during the 1st quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 28,339 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $187,000 after buying an additional 12,436 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC bought a new stake in shares of Orion Group during the 1st quarter worth about $258,000. Institutional investors own 91.40% of the company’s stock.

About Orion Group

Orion Group Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty construction company in the building, industrial, and infrastructure sectors in the continental United States, Alaska, Canada, and the Caribbean Basin. It operates in two segments, Marine and Concrete. The company's marine construction services include construction, restoration, dredging, maintenance, and repair of marine transportation facilities and pipelines, bridges and causeways, and marine environmental structures.

Featured Article: Average Daily Trade Volume – What You Need to Know



Receive News & Ratings for Orion Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orion Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.