B. Riley Research Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for II-VI, Inc. (IIVI)

II-VI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIVI) – Research analysts at B. Riley cut their Q1 2019 earnings per share estimates for II-VI in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, August 8th. B. Riley analyst D. Kang now expects that the scientific and technical instruments company will earn $0.37 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.41. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $54.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for II-VI’s Q2 2019 earnings at $0.46 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $0.44 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $0.53 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $0.53 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $0.63 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.58 EPS and Q4 2020 earnings at $0.62 EPS.

II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $321.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $301.45 million. II-VI had a net margin of 7.59% and a return on equity of 10.09%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.50 earnings per share.

IIVI has been the topic of several other reports. BidaskClub downgraded shares of II-VI from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley set a $48.00 target price on shares of II-VI and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of II-VI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 4th. Loop Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on shares of II-VI in a research report on Tuesday, May 1st. Finally, Cowen started coverage on shares of II-VI in a research report on Monday, July 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $57.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.54.

II-VI stock opened at $44.80 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a PE ratio of 26.05, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.02. The company has a current ratio of 3.22, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. II-VI has a fifty-two week low of $34.05 and a fifty-two week high of $53.08.

In other II-VI news, VP David G. Wagner sold 6,579 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.09, for a total value of $290,068.11. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 53,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,347,704.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Vincent D. Mattera, Jr. sold 9,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.79, for a total transaction of $376,015.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 250,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,959,834.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IIVI. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in II-VI in the fourth quarter worth approximately $556,000. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS grew its position in II-VI by 12.1% in the first quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 209,400 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $8,564,000 after acquiring an additional 22,600 shares in the last quarter. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in II-VI by 23.4% in the first quarter. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,926 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $324,000 after acquiring an additional 1,504 shares in the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. grew its position in II-VI by 3.9% in the first quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 181,850 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $7,438,000 after acquiring an additional 6,875 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in II-VI by 6.6% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 19,129 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $782,000 after acquiring an additional 1,185 shares in the last quarter. 95.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

II-VI Incorporated provides engineered materials and optoelectronic components worldwide. The company is a vertically integrated manufacturing company that develops innovative products for various applications in the industrial, optical communications, military, life sciences, semiconductor equipment, and consumer markets.

