B. Riley Raises National CineMedia (NCMI) Price Target to $10.50

National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI) had its price target boosted by B. Riley from $9.50 to $10.50 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning. The firm currently has a buy rating on the business services provider’s stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for National CineMedia’s Q3 2018 earnings at $0.11 EPS, Q4 2018 earnings at $0.17 EPS, FY2018 earnings at $0.31 EPS, Q1 2019 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, Q2 2019 earnings at $0.09 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $0.10 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $0.17 EPS and FY2019 earnings at $0.35 EPS.

NCMI has been the subject of a number of other research reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of National CineMedia from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of National CineMedia from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 11th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of National CineMedia from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. National CineMedia presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $8.50.

NCMI stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $8.64. The company had a trading volume of 20,330 shares, compared to its average volume of 418,441. National CineMedia has a 1 year low of $5.09 and a 1 year high of $8.89. The company has a quick ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -11.19. The company has a market cap of $644.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.50 and a beta of 0.55.

National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 6th. The business services provider reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.03). National CineMedia had a negative return on equity of 62.85% and a net margin of 1.40%. The company had revenue of $113.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $108.48 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.09 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts anticipate that National CineMedia will post 0.37 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 15th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.87%. National CineMedia’s dividend payout ratio is currently 170.00%.

In other National CineMedia news, major shareholder General L.P. Standard purchased 29,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.53 per share, for a total transaction of $251,635.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Amc Starplex, Llc sold 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.23, for a total transaction of $7,230,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of National CineMedia by 21.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,297,552 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,498,000 after purchasing an additional 934,901 shares in the last quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of National CineMedia during the 1st quarter valued at $12,590,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of National CineMedia by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,420,191 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $20,330,000 after purchasing an additional 150,525 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its holdings in shares of National CineMedia by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 2,000,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $16,800,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of National CineMedia by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,805,744 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $15,168,000 after purchasing an additional 61,750 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.03% of the company’s stock.

National CineMedia

National CineMedia, Inc, through its subsidiary, National CineMedia, LLC, operates an in-theatre digital media network in North America. The company produces and distributes various versions of Noovie, a cinema advertising and entertainment pre-show on movie screens; sells advertising on its lobby entertainment network; and other forms of advertising and promotions in theatre lobbies.

