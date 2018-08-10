B. Riley Equities Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for SeaWorld Entertainment Inc (SEAS)

SeaWorld Entertainment Inc (NYSE:SEAS) – Stock analysts at B. Riley lifted their Q3 2018 earnings per share estimates for shares of SeaWorld Entertainment in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, August 7th. B. Riley analyst B. Crockett now expects that the company will post earnings of $1.15 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.01. B. Riley has a “Neutral” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock.

SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 6th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.01). SeaWorld Entertainment had a positive return on equity of 6.66% and a negative net margin of 0.42%. The business had revenue of $391.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $369.29 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($2.05) EPS. SeaWorld Entertainment’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on SEAS. TheStreet raised shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday. ValuEngine raised shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 26th. Macquarie raised shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Wedbush set a $24.00 price target on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.90.

Shares of NYSE SEAS opened at $25.62 on Wednesday. SeaWorld Entertainment has a twelve month low of $10.42 and a twelve month high of $26.26. The company has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a PE ratio of 121.95 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.30.

In other SeaWorld Entertainment news, insider Jack Roddy sold 9,714 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.52, for a total transaction of $179,903.28. Following the sale, the insider now owns 184,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,423,662.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in SeaWorld Entertainment by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 214,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,182,000 after acquiring an additional 3,492 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its holdings in SeaWorld Entertainment by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 53,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,159,000 after acquiring an additional 4,510 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in SeaWorld Entertainment by 99.2% during the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 10,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 5,080 shares during the period. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new stake in SeaWorld Entertainment during the 2nd quarter valued at $173,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in SeaWorld Entertainment by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 118,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,753,000 after acquiring an additional 8,000 shares during the period. 99.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SeaWorld Entertainment Company Profile

SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a theme park and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates marine-life theme park under the SeaWorld brand in San Diego, Orlando, and San Antonio; Busch Gardens theme parks, which are family-oriented destinations with foreign geographic settings in Tampa and Williamsburg; and water parks under the Aquatica brand name in Orlando, San Antonio, and San Diego.

