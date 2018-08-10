B. Riley Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for American International Group Inc (AIG)

American International Group Inc (NYSE:AIG) – Stock analysts at B. Riley decreased their FY2018 earnings per share estimates for American International Group in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 7th. B. Riley analyst R. Binner now expects that the insurance provider will earn $4.35 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $4.65. B. Riley also issued estimates for American International Group’s FY2019 earnings at $5.10 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $5.50 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of American International Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. ValuEngine downgraded shares of American International Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $63.00 target price on shares of American International Group in a research report on Saturday, June 2nd. Deutsche Bank reduced their target price on shares of American International Group from $60.00 to $58.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 3rd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of American International Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.48.

American International Group stock opened at $52.00 on Wednesday. American International Group has a twelve month low of $49.57 and a twelve month high of $65.55. The company has a market cap of $47.46 billion, a PE ratio of 21.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The insurance provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by ($0.16). American International Group had a negative net margin of 13.67% and a positive return on equity of 2.03%. The company had revenue of $11.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.19 earnings per share.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AIG. Algebris UK Ltd lifted its stake in shares of American International Group by 169.3% during the 1st quarter. Algebris UK Ltd now owns 591,272 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $32,177,000 after buying an additional 371,737 shares in the last quarter. MRJ Capital Inc. lifted its stake in shares of American International Group by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. MRJ Capital Inc. now owns 66,900 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,640,000 after buying an additional 8,500 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of American International Group by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 27,279 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,485,000 after buying an additional 1,942 shares in the last quarter. Trellus Management Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American International Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,088,000. Finally, Lee Danner & Bass Inc. lifted its stake in shares of American International Group by 184.1% during the 1st quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. now owns 50,598 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,754,000 after buying an additional 32,790 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.01% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 28th. Investors of record on Monday, September 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 14th. American International Group’s payout ratio is currently 53.33%.

American International Group, Inc provides insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers primarily in the United States, Europe, and Japan. The company's General Insurance segment offers general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products, as well as various risk-sharing and other customized structured programs; commercial, industrial, and energy-related property insurance; and aerospace, political risk, trade credit, portfolio solutions, surety, and marine insurance.

