AxoGen, Inc Common Stock (AXGN) Given “Buy” Rating at Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald restated their buy rating on shares of AxoGen, Inc Common Stock (NASDAQ:AXGN) in a research note published on Thursday morning. They currently have a $45.00 price objective on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

“. We reiterate our Overweight rating and $45 PT on AXGN shares. We hosted investor meetings with AXGN yesterday (8/7) and came away more confident that AXGN has taken steps to address the agency issues that led to its 2Q revenue miss. Although disappointing, AXGN’s 2Q miss should be put in perspective. The company missed revenue consensus by $500k (although investor expectations were likely higher than consensus), but AXGN’s revenue still grew 36% in 2Q, and the company reiterated full-year 2018 guidance of 40%+ top-line growth and an 80%+ gross margin.”,” Cantor Fitzgerald’s analyst commented.

Several other research firms also recently commented on AXGN. BidaskClub downgraded shares of AxoGen, Inc Common Stock from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 12th. Leerink Swann restated an outperform rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of AxoGen, Inc Common Stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 26th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of AxoGen, Inc Common Stock from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of AxoGen, Inc Common Stock from $34.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a market outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $41.29.

Shares of NASDAQ:AXGN traded down $0.95 on Thursday, hitting $38.45. 285,862 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 407,673. AxoGen, Inc Common Stock has a 1-year low of $15.00 and a 1-year high of $56.85. The company has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -127.74 and a beta of 0.01.

AxoGen, Inc Common Stock (NASDAQ:AXGN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 1st. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.01). AxoGen, Inc Common Stock had a negative return on equity of 26.50% and a negative net margin of 24.96%. The company had revenue of $20.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.25 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.04) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 35.7% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts forecast that AxoGen, Inc Common Stock will post -0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Shawn F. Mccarrey sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.47, for a total transaction of $434,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 33,057 shares in the company, valued at $1,436,987.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 7.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of AxoGen, Inc Common Stock by 5.5% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 25,538 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $932,000 after acquiring an additional 1,335 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its position in shares of AxoGen, Inc Common Stock by 41.6% in the first quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,575 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $167,000 after acquiring an additional 1,345 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of AxoGen, Inc Common Stock by 0.5% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 332,844 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $12,149,000 after acquiring an additional 1,649 shares during the period. Financial Architects Inc raised its position in shares of AxoGen, Inc Common Stock by 29.6% in the second quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 7,391 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $371,000 after acquiring an additional 1,686 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of AxoGen, Inc Common Stock by 844.4% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,427 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 2,170 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.81% of the company’s stock.

AxoGen, Inc Common Stock Company Profile

AxoGen, Inc develops and markets surgical solutions for peripheral nerve injuries. The company's surgical solutions include Avance Nerve Graft, an off-the-shelf processed human nerve allograft for bridging severed nerves without the comorbidities associated with a second surgical site; AxoGuard Nerve Connector, a porcine submucosa extracellular matrix (ECM) coaptation aid for tensionless repair of severed nerves; and AxoGuard Nerve Protector, a porcine submucosa ECM product that is used to wrap and protect damaged peripheral nerves, as well as reinforces the nerve reconstruction while preventing soft tissue attachments.

