Axis Capital Holdings Limited (AXS) Shares Sold by Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc.

Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. decreased its position in shares of Axis Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS) by 13.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 115,560 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 18,620 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. owned about 0.14% of Axis Capital worth $6,427,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in shares of Axis Capital during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $172,000. Commerce Bank purchased a new position in shares of Axis Capital during the 1st quarter worth approximately $201,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Axis Capital during the 1st quarter worth approximately $213,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Axis Capital by 75.4% during the 1st quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,708 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $214,000 after acquiring an additional 1,594 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Axis Capital during the 1st quarter worth approximately $239,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup upped their target price on Axis Capital from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Axis Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 30th. TheStreet downgraded Axis Capital from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, June 21st. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Axis Capital in a research report on Monday, June 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $56.00 price target on shares of Axis Capital in a research report on Thursday, May 24th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.73.

In related news, EVP Conrad D. Brooks sold 2,601 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.18, for a total value of $148,725.18. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $806,409.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AXS opened at $54.31 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Axis Capital Holdings Limited has a 52 week low of $47.43 and a 52 week high of $64.50. The company has a market capitalization of $4.55 billion, a PE ratio of -17.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.42.

Axis Capital (NYSE:AXS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The insurance provider reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.08. Axis Capital had a negative return on equity of 3.61% and a negative net margin of 6.16%. The firm had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.31 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts forecast that Axis Capital Holdings Limited will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AXIS Capital Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides various specialty insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment offers property insurance for commercial buildings, residential premises, construction projects, and onshore energy installations; marine insurance covering offshore energy, cargo, liability, recreational marine, fine art, specie, hull, and war; and terrorism, aviation, credit and political risk, and liability insurance.

