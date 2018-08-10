Avolon (AVOL) Debt Trading 1% Higher

An issue of Avolon Holdings Ltd (NYSE:AVOL) debt rose 1% against its face value during trading on Wednesday. The debt issue has a 5.5% coupon and will mature on February 15, 2024. The debt is now trading at $102.25 and was trading at $98.88 one week ago. Price changes in a company’s debt in credit markets sometimes anticipate parallel changes in its share price.

Shares of Avolon opened at $30.93 on Friday, according to Marketbeat. Avolon Holdings Ltd has a 1 year low of $18.04 and a 1 year high of $31.95.

Avolon Company Profile

Avolon Holdings Limited (Avolon Holdings) is a United States-based holding company, which provides aircraft leasing and lease management services. The Company operates through its wholly owned subsidiary Avolon S.a r.l. (Avolon), which is a global aircraft leasing company focused on acquiring, managing and selling commercial aircraft.

