Aviva PLC Has $7.66 Million Position in Barrick Gold Corp (ABX)

Aviva PLC decreased its position in shares of Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:ABX) (TSE:ABX) by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 585,398 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 8,935 shares during the period. Aviva PLC owned about 0.05% of Barrick Gold worth $7,659,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in Barrick Gold by 17.6% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,104,602 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $51,105,000 after buying an additional 612,915 shares during the period. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd grew its holdings in Barrick Gold by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 374,745 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,927,000 after acquiring an additional 16,210 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its holdings in Barrick Gold by 9,300.0% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 37,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $687,000 after acquiring an additional 37,200 shares in the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Barrick Gold by 43.7% during the 1st quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 26,797 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $334,000 after acquiring an additional 8,152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Barrick Gold by 69.1% during the 1st quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 6,419,133 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $79,918,000 after acquiring an additional 2,624,133 shares in the last quarter. 52.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE ABX opened at $10.86 on Friday. Barrick Gold Corp has a one year low of $10.75 and a one year high of $18.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.85 billion, a PE ratio of 14.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.72 and a beta of -0.44.

Barrick Gold (NYSE:ABX) (TSE:ABX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.05). Barrick Gold had a negative net margin of 3.38% and a positive return on equity of 6.13%. The business had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.22 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts forecast that Barrick Gold Corp will post 0.6 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 31st will be issued a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 30th. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.00%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ABX. TD Securities set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Barrick Gold and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Barrick Gold from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 23rd. Credit Suisse Group set a $19.00 price objective on shares of Barrick Gold and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 13th. Canaccord Genuity lowered shares of Barrick Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Barrick Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $14.00 in a report on Monday, July 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.18.

Barrick Gold Company Profile

Barrick Gold Corporation engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. It primarily explores for gold and copper deposits. The company holds a 50% interest in the Veladero mine located in the San Juan Province of Argentina; 50% interest in the KCGM, a gold mine located in Australia; 95% interest in Porgera, a gold mine located in Papua New Guinea; 50% interest in the Zaldívar, a copper mine located in Chile; and 50% interest in the Jabal Sayid, a copper mine located in Saudi Arabia.

