Avanos Medical (AVNS) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Avanos Medical (NYSE:AVNS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday. They currently have $71.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Avanos Medical Inc. operates as a medical technology company. It offers infection prevention, surgical, respiratory, digestive health and pain management solutions. Avanos Medical Inc., formerly known as Halyard Health Inc., is headquartered in Alpharetta, Georgia. “

AVNS has been the subject of several other reports. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Avanos Medical from $66.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Avanos Medical from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Shares of NYSE AVNS traded down $0.41 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $62.74. 196,100 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 394,522. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Avanos Medical has a 12 month low of $40.83 and a 12 month high of $66.22. The company has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.70, a P/E/G ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 1.60.

Avanos Medical Company Profile

Avanos Medical, Inc operates as a medical technology company that focuses on eliminating pain, speeding recovery, and preventing infection for healthcare providers and patients worldwide. Its Medical Devices segment provides a portfolio of products that focuses on respiratory and digestive health, along with surgical and interventional pain management.

