Avanos Medical (AVNS) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Avanos Medical (NYSE:AVNS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday. They currently have $71.00 price target on the stock.
According to Zacks, “Avanos Medical Inc. operates as a medical technology company. It offers infection prevention, surgical, respiratory, digestive health and pain management solutions. Avanos Medical Inc., formerly known as Halyard Health Inc., is headquartered in Alpharetta, Georgia. “
AVNS has been the subject of several other reports. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Avanos Medical from $66.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Avanos Medical from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Wednesday.
Avanos Medical Company Profile
Avanos Medical, Inc operates as a medical technology company that focuses on eliminating pain, speeding recovery, and preventing infection for healthcare providers and patients worldwide. Its Medical Devices segment provides a portfolio of products that focuses on respiratory and digestive health, along with surgical and interventional pain management.
Featured Article: How Short Selling Works
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Avanos Medical (AVNS)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for Avanos Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avanos Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.