Avanos Medical (AVNS) Price Target Raised to $75.00 at KeyCorp

Avanos Medical (NYSE:AVNS) had its price target hoisted by investment analysts at KeyCorp from $66.00 to $75.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. KeyCorp’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 17.94% from the stock’s previous close. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Avanos Medical’s FY2018 earnings at $1.85 EPS.

Avanos Medical traded up $0.44, reaching $63.59, on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,708 shares, compared to its average volume of 338,324. Avanos Medical has a 52 week low of $40.83 and a 52 week high of $66.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 2.96.

Avanos Medical Company Profile

Avanos Medical, Inc operates as a medical technology company that focuses on eliminating pain, speeding recovery, and preventing infection for healthcare providers and patients worldwide. Its Medical Devices segment provides a portfolio of products that focuses on respiratory and digestive health, along with surgical and interventional pain management.

