Avalon Holdings Corp (AWX) Short Interest Update

Avalon Holdings Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:AWX) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 976,244 shares, an increase of 75,754.2% from the July 13th total of 1,287 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,005,028 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days. Approximately 53.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

In other Avalon news, major shareholder International Ltd. Mintbroker sold 202,642 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.91, for a total transaction of $792,330.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,114,867 shares of company stock valued at $9,664,183.

NYSEAMERICAN:AWX opened at $2.90 on Friday. Avalon has a twelve month low of $1.83 and a twelve month high of $20.20.

Avalon (NYSEAMERICAN:AWX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 10th. The industrial products company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $11.52 million during the quarter. Avalon had a net margin of 2.26% and a return on equity of 5.74%.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Avalon from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, July 27th.

Avalon Company Profile

Avalon Holdings Corporation provides waste management services to industrial, commercial, municipal, and governmental customers in the United States. It operates through Waste Management Services, and Golf and Related Operations segments. The Waste Management Services segment offers hazardous and nonhazardous waste disposal brokerage and management services; and captive landfill management services, as well as engages in salt water injection well operations.

